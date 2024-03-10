Odisha BJP Leaders called to Delhi!

TNI Bureau: According to latest reports, the top BJP leaders in Odisha, have been called to Delhi for a crucial meeting tomorrow. They will probably depart for Delhi this evening.

They include BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal, and other senior leaders Manas Mohanty, Aparajita Sarangi, Sambit Patra and others.

BJP’s State Election In-Charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and Co-Incharge Lata Usendi will also leave for Delhi.

It’s believed that the central BJP leaders will discuss the possible alliance with BJD and convey their final decision. It would be interesting to see whether the alliance takes place or not.