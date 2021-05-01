Senior Journalist Pritiman Mohapatra dies of Covid-19

TNI Bureau: The deadly Coronavirus has taken the life of another Journalist in Odisha today. Senior Journalist with The Times of India, Pritiman Mohapatra passes away during treatment for Covid-19. He was 46.

Pritiman had tested positive for Coronavirus on April 19. He was hospitalised later when his condition deteriorated. But, he breathed his last today.

Pritiman’s wife, daughter and mother have also tested positive for Covid. His brother is living in the US.

At least 15 Journalists in Odisha have succumbed to Covid-19 in the last 15 days. Senior Sambad Group Journalist Debendra Samantaray died last night due to Covid-19 complications.

It’s devastating!! We will miss you Pritiman Bhai. Rest in peace💔 pic.twitter.com/EgoIzuNAkk — Sujit Bisoyi (@SujitBisoyiTOI) May 1, 2021