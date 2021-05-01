Odisha records single day recovery of 5634 Covid-19 cases

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported a single-day recovery of 5634 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 391048.

A record number of 1146 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 426 from Sundargarh, 318 from Nuapada and 451 from Kalahandi.

While Odisha has so far reported 454607 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 61,452.

COVID 19 Recoveries in Odisha on May 1

Patients recover in Odisha on May 1– 5634

Number of Recoveries in the State rises to – 391048

State Pool – 239

New recoveries – Khordha ( 1146), Kalahandi (451), Sundargarh (426), Cuttack (367), Nuapada (318), Puri (305), Nabarangpur (252), Sambalpur (229), Bolangir ( 209), Keonjhar (192), Jharsuguda (176), Ganjam (153), Sonepur (129), Jajapur (115), Mayurbhanj (115), Rayagada (108), Bargarh (89), Baleswar (78), Anugul (72), Bhadrak (71) Gajapati (69), Nayagarh (68), Deogarh (67), Koraput (48), Jagatsinghpur (47), Kendrapara, (41), Kandhamal (26), Boudh (13), Malkangiri (9), Dhenkanal (6).