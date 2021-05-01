Covid Vaccination for 18-44 Age Group in Bhubaneswar: Know Details

TNI Bureau: The third phase of Covid 19 vaccination to vaccinate people in 18-44 age group will begin in Odisha from Monday.

The vaccine will be used in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation limits for which slots will be opened from today evening in CoWIN portal.

However, registration is required to receive the vaccine doses as informed by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

The dry run for the Covid 19 vaccination drive is conducted in the Capital City today to ensure a smooth vaccination process throughout the State.

Timing for vaccination:

➡️ For 18-44 age group – 8.00 AM to 1.00 PM

➡️ 45+ age group – 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM

Note:

Beneficiary can only take the vaccination at the centre he/she has chosen during registration. Please don’t visit other vaccination centres apart from the one choosen.