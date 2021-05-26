Self Defense Strategies to tackle a Stronger Opponent

TNI Bureau: The fact is that in a battle, size does matter. If you ever find yourself in a fight with someone who is taller or stronger than you, it’s advisable to use the most effective tactics to overcome their height advantage. Almost all fights begin standing up, which is a good thing since the last thing you want to do if your opponent is bigger than you is grapple with them.



When an attacker gets within striking distance of you, the worst thing you can do is let your guard down. Always keep an eye on your opponent’s body language; if they clench their fist, they’re probably about to punch you. While conversing with your opponent, I recommend keeping a safe distance and stay out of striking range while they are still aggressive.



Fire the first shot if you believe a situation has reached a point of no return, especially if your opponent is larger than you. Ending a fight before your opponent has a chance to react is the best advantage you can give yourself. Throwing a clean punch will likely stun your opponent, or at the very least give you the opportunity to throw more punches.



Being the smaller person in a fight may appear to be a disadvantage, and it is, but you can also use it to your advantage. To keep a larger opponent from grappling with you or landing strikes, you must move constantly. This will cause them to tire out faster. Keep yourself light and balanced at all times so you can move around quickly and keep your opponent guessing.



Allowing your opponent’s hands to get around you is the very last thing you want to do, as this can lead to a takedown or, worse, a submission. The key is to give yourself enough room so that you can use your small stature and quick speed to close in when the time is right.



As there are no rules in a street fight, it can be a dangerous situation to be in. You never know how seriously you might be injured if you lose a fight, so don’t be afraid to be brutal. If you’re cornered, don’t be afraid to claw, bite, gouge eyes, pull hair, chop the throat, bend fingers back, knee the abdomen or groin, or do anything else you need to do.



In a real fight, unlike an MMA match, where there are rules about where you can hit an opponent, all bets are off. To make every strike count, I recommend focusing on your opponent’s most vulnerable areas. A single perfectly placed blow is all it takes to knock out a larger opponent. Since most people aren’t expecting these types of attacks, they’ll be caught off guard.



After the fight, keep an eye out for any other potential attackers, especially if the person you just fought wasn’t alone. Before, during, and immediately after a street fight, you must always be on your guard.