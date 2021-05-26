Impact of Cyclone Yaas on West Bengal

TNI Bureau: The increasing river water levels caused by cyclone Yaas’ landfall swamped vast areas of Bengal’s coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, according to news agency PTI, with sea waves hitting coconut tree tops and automobiles floating in floodwaters.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that at least one crore people in the state were affected by the storm’s harsh weather and high flood. According to her, Three lakh houses have suffered damage.



Mamata Banerjee, said that one person who had been rescued had died “accidentally” later. Locals in Talgachari, East Midnapore, are rescued by the Indian Army from flooded areas. All major ports in both states, as well as Kolkata Airport, are closed. Maintaining pandemic protocols in storm shelters would be difficult for local officials due to Covid 19.



The rising water of the Hooghly river surpassed the height of the external lock gate of the Kolkata port’s Haldia Dock System, causing the draught level to rise to around eight metres on Wednesday, according to an official. Water did, however, enter the lock barrel between the external and internal lock gates for less than 30 minutes, causing no damage to ships or assets of the Haldia Dock system in the Purba Medinipur district, according to port chairman Vinit Kumar. Lock gates assist Haldia Dock in maintaining the required berth draught level.



Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, said she will visit areas affected by the cyclone and high tide on Friday in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas. “We have sent relief worth Rs 1 crore to areas affected by cyclone and high tide” she said.