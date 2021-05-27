Renowned Music Director Shantiraj Khosla succumbs to Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Renowned Music Director Shantiraj Khosla died due to Covid-19 complications. He was being treated at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Shantiraj was 55.

A product of Vikram Dev College Jeypore, Shantiraj and his younger brother Livingstone Khosla kept entertaining the people since their college days. After making a big buzz in Koraput district over the years, Shantiraj later moved to Cuttack and excelled in Odia Music Industry. He was a singer, composer and a master of various musical instruments.

Shantiraj had won the ‘Best Music Director’ award for ‘Pheriaa Comeback’ in 2019. He had also composed popular songs such as ‘Malli Phula Tin Tinta’, ‘Mate Anidela Lakhye Faguna’, Tor Mor Jodi Sundara’.

Shantiraj had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 22. He was in home isolation. After complaining of breathlessness, he was taken to hospital last night, but succumbed. He had lost his brother Livingstone Khosla in September 2020.

A void has been created in Odisha Music Industry with the departure of Shantiraj Khosla. People of undivided Koraput district mourned his death.