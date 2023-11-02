SC seeks Electoral Bonds Funding Data of Political Parties

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court today asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to submit data of Electoral Bonds Funding received by political parties till September 30.

A bench of the Apex Court comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra directed the ECI to submit the data while hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties.

The court, for the second consecutive day, conducted hearing of the four petitions filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, the CPI(M) and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The central government had on January 2, 2018 notified the electoral bonds scheme, which was was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring transparency in political funding.