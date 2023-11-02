Actor Sabyasachi thanks Arup Patnaik for support to ‘Pushkara’

TNI Bureau: Ollywood actor Sabyasachi Mishra thanked Ex-Commissioner of Mumbai Police and Convenor of Odisha-Mo Parivar Arup Patnaik. Sabyasachi thanks Arup Patnaik for showing support to the actor’s latest movie ‘Pushkara.’

Arup Patnaik reportedly greeted and felicitated Sabyasachi who impressed with his splendid performance in his new movie Pushkara , an adaption of eminent writer Shri Sankar Tripathy’s ‘Nadabindu’.

“The film shows depiction of traditional post-death ritual legacy in Puri. Sabyasachi, a Social Worker, had won hearts by providing selfless service to the migrant workers and needy people during the Corona pandemic. While appreciating his efforts, I wish him all the best in his journey,” Arup Patnaik said on his X-handle.

On the other hand, the actor in his reply expressed his gratitude to Arup Patnaik and called him as an inspiration for every Odia.

“Thanks a lot Sir You are always an inspiration for every odia! I believe If I can do 1% of what you have done for the country during ur service & the endless services that u are rendering post retirement, I will be the happiest person Always need ur blessings & guidance,” Sabyasachi wrote in his X handle.

It is to be noted here that ‘Pushkara’ was released on 19 Sep, 2023. The movie is directed by Subhransu Das and featured Sabyasachi Mishra, Supriya Nayak, Choudhury Bikas Das and Pintu Nanda as lead characters. It is based on the Odia Novel “Nandabindu” published in 2000 in Odia language.

Odisha’s environment, tradition and culture can be seen in the movie.