SBI furnishes electoral bonds details to ECI

TNI Bureau: A day after the warning for action of the Supreme Court, the State Bank of India (SBI) furnished the electoral bonds details to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

The Commission took to its X handle to inform about the development. “In compliance of the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s directions to the SBI, contained in its order dated February 15 and March 11, 2024 (in the matter of Writ Petition (Civil) No. 880 of 2017), data on electoral bonds has been supplied by State Bank of India to Election Commission of India, today, March 12, 2024,” it said.

In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court's directions to the SBI, contained in its order dated Feb 15 & March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC NO.880 of 2017), data on electoral bonds has been supplied by State Bank of India to Election Commission of India, today, March 12, 2024. — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) March 12, 2024

The significant development took place a day after the five-judge bench of the court, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud dismissed the application filed by the bank seeking more time to furnish the Electoral Bonds data and asked the SBI to furnish the data by today and warned the bank of contempt action if it fails to comply with court order.