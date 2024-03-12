Odisha Alliance Talks: All Eyes are on Delhi

TNI Bureau: While the entire Odisha is waiting with bated breath to know whether an alliance between BJD and BJP will take off or not, the focus has been shifted to Delhi where the state BJP leaders are camping to discuss with the central leaders.

The BJD has done its job. It has conceded whatever it could, as part of the “alliance” strategy. However, the resistance of state BJP (genuine or posturing) has made things complicated.

We have reasons to believe that the alliance talks started long ago and Modi-Shah wanted Naveen in NDA which was agreed upon. However, state BJP does not seem to be convinced. The question remains – whether the Odisha BJP really has the strength to defy Modi and Shah and as portrayed.

Nobody knows whether the resistance is genuine or staged. We never know whether they really mean it or resorting to posturing. But, nobody is willing to believe that Modi and Shah will succumb to the pressure built by Odisha BJP.

March 13 is crucial for BJD, BJP and the people of Odisha. A formal decision/announcement needs to come ahead of March 14 NDA Dinner. Let’s see if we get the final clarity or not.