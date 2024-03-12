Nayab Singh Saini sworn-in as Chief Minister of Haryana

TNI Bureau: Hours after the resignation of his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the new Chief Minister of Haryana.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered Nayab Singh Saini the oaths of office and of secrecy at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh this evening.

Along with Nayab Singh Saini, five ministers including BJP MLAs JP Dalal, Moolchand Sharma, Banwari Lal, and Kanwar Pal Gurjar and independent legislator Ranjit Singh took their oaths. Shockingly outgoing Home Minister Anil Vij was dropped.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The new government will be backed by six independent lawmakers as BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House.

It is to be noted here that Khattar tender his resignation along with his Cabinet Ministers reportedly following a breakdown of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance over failed seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, several leaders including PM Modi congratulated the new CM. “Congratulations to Shri @NayabSainiBJP Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana. Wishing him and his team of Ministers the very best for their efforts in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Haryana,” Modi said on his X handle.