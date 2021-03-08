Saumendra Priyadarshi appointed Twin City Police Commissioner

TNI Bureau: Amidst rising cases of violence and crime in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Odisha Government took a major decision by shunting Twin City Police Commissioner Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi as CMD, Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi has been appointed as the new Twin City Police Commissioner.

Saumendra Priyadarshi is currently posted as ADG, Crime Branch.

Similarly, M Akhaya, the present CMD, OPH & WC Ltd is transferred & posted as DG of Home Guard & Fire Services.