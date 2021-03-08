Odisha Govt forms Task Force for Forest Fire Prevention & Management

Odisha Forest Fire

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Government on Monday formed a Sate level Task Force for the prevention and management of forest fire incidents in the State.

Nine-member Task Force, constituted by the Forest and Environment Department under the chairmanship of IFS Dr. Sandeep Tripathi, will review the ongoing Forest Fire incidents, causes and immediate containment.

The Task Force will suggest measures for augmentation of existing fire management protocols including geomatics based fire alert system.

The team will also recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention and conduct post assessment of forest fire affected area, loss to wildlife, biodiversity and suggest appropriate measures for augmentation.

