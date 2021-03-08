TNI Evening News Headlines – March 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Senior IPS officer and Crime Branch ADG Saumendra Priyadarshi appointed Twin City Police Commissioner.

➡️ Twin city police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi transferred & posted as CMD, Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation.

➡️ M Akhaya, the present CMD, OPH & WC Ltd is transferred & posted as DG of Home Guard & Fire Services.

➡️ Odisha Government forms Sate level Task Force for ForestFire Prevention & Management.

➡️ ‘Special 26’ team formed at every police station in Bhubaneswar to curb Crime. They will will handle only loot and snatching cases.

➡️ 88 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 335168.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting him to set up one of the four proposed National Institutes of Virology at Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Examination form fill-up Date & deposit of fees extended to March 9 and 10.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary directs police officials, RTOs to execute road safety measures to curb mishaps

➡️ 3 persons injured in bomb attack at Benapanjari village under Jatni police limits; 8 bombs hurled over passing of lewd comments at a girl.

➡️ A group of women bikers took out a bike rally in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of International Womens Day.

➡️ Odisha’s Swasti Singh wins Gold medal in the 60km road mass start (Elite category) at the National Championship in Mumbai yesterday.

India News

➡️ Results of JEE-Mains for February 2021 session announced; 6 students get perfect 100% in JEE-Mains, including 2 from Delhi.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ PM Modi chairs 1st meeting of National Committee to commemorate 75 years of independence, ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ virtually.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 8,744 new COVID 19 cases, 9068 discharges and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh tomorrow via video conferencing.

➡️ 5 TMC MLAs, including Sital Kumar Sardar, joined BJP today.

➡️ 5 countries, including India, account for about half of girls & women alive today who were married in childhood: UNICEF.

➡️ 80 firecracker factories sealed so far for violating the manufacturing norms in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Women recite ‘Shiva Tandava Stotra’ in Varanasi on International Womens Day.

➡️ Ola showcases 1st electric scooter, aims 1 cr bikes by 2022.

World News

➡️ Australia cuts Myanmar military ties amid ‘rising death toll’.

➡️ Oil jumps above $70 after Saudi Arabian crude terminal attacked.

➡️ India, Iran, Russia to be part of new US push to find settlement in Afghanistan.

➡️ Switzerland votes to ban ‘niqab’ and ‘burqa’ in public places.

➡️ French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash.

➡️ US, UK, 3 other courts confirm $1.4 bn Cairn arbitration award against India.