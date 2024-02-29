TNI Morning News Headlines – February 29, 2024

Related Posts
➡️President Droupadi Murmu to attend programme at Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar and grace the 53rd convocation ceremony of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated district science centres and planetariums in several districts on the occasion of National Science Day.
➡️Junior Engineer (JE) working in the Water Resources Department found hanging in Boudh, suicide suspected.
➡️14 dead, 20 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district.
➡️West Bengal: Absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh Sandeshkhali arrested. He sent to 10 days in police custody by court.
➡️The last rites of deceased farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who died during protest between farmers and Haryana security personnel on February 21, will be performed after an FIR was filed.
➡️Farmers carry mortal remains of Shubhkaran Singh, who died during clashes between protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel on February 21, for last rites at #Khanauri border.
➡️Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will welcome their first child in September.
➡️Sensex climbs 93.51 points to 72,398.39 in early trade; Nifty up 12.55 points to 21,963.70.
➡️Rupee rises 3 paise to 82.88 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has become the first Indian citizen to be awarded a honorary knighthood by the United Kingdom.
➡️Indian -origin Sridhar Ramaswamy named CEO of data cloud firm Snowflake.
➡️French Senate votes to approve constitutional abortion rights.
