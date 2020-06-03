Sand Artist Subal Moharana makes World’s smallest Chariot of Lord Jagannath

TNI Bureau: Eminent sand artist Subal Moharana of Bhubaneswar created miniature versions of three chariots—Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath.

He has made World’s smallest Chariot of Lord Jagannath. The height of the chariot is 2.3 mm and its width is 1.9 mm.

The chariot has been made using wooden pieces, clothes and fabric colours.

While speaking to media persons, the artist said that he applied for Guinness World Records as they are smallest ever made & there is no chariot smaller than this one.