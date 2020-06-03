Cyclone Nisarga wreaks havoc in Maharashtra

TNI Bureau: Severe cyclonic storm Nisarga made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibag at around 1 pm on Tuesday with the wind speed of more than 110 kms per hour and heavy rainfall.

The wind speed is now slight reduced to 90-100 kmph.

Cyclone Nisarga wreaked havoc in parts of Maharashtra, tin roof atop buildings blown away, trees and electricity poles uprooted due to very strong winds.

Ten teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Maharashtra for rescue operations. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated & moved to safe shelters.

Weather experts said that Mumbai has been hit by a cyclone after a gap of 129 years.