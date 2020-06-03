Odisha Govt bringing back Stranded Odias from North East on Flights

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government initiated the process to bring back the stranded odia students and migrant workers from Northeast region of India via flights.

As many as two flights carrying students & migrants from Tripura, Manipur & Guwahati are expected to arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar today.

One from Imphal in Manipur is scheduled to arrive at 2.40 PM and another from Guwahati is scheduled to reach at 11.30 PM at BPI Airport. These flights are among the usual flights coming everyday.

One Special Air Asia flight already arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport today carrying stranded people of Odisha from Mumbai.