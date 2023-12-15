Sambit, Upasna lead Protests against Odisha Govt in Brahmagiri AC 

TNI Bureau: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra and youth leader Upasna Mohapatra led the party’s protest against the Odisha Government in Brahmagiri Assembly Constituency of Puri district.

With hundreds of their supporters and party workers, the saffron leaders marched in a huge rally and gheraoed the Krushnaprasad block office. They gave slogans against the BJD-led Odisha government alleging that corruption has increased in all sectors and departments of the State government.

The protesters also questioned the involvement of the Odisha government and BJD leaders in the seizure of huge cash recovered by the Income-Tax Department while conducting simultaneous raids on the properties of Jharkhand Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. They also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.