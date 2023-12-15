TNI Evening News Headlines – December 15, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bhajan Lal Sharma takes charge as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan while Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa takes charge as the Deputy Chief Ministers.
➡️Polythene and plastic ban will be strictly implemented at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri from New Year 2024.
➡️Senior woman IPS Officer B. Radhika was appointed as the Chairperson of Odisha Police Recruitment Board.
➡️VK Pandian, who joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in recently will not contest 2024 elections.
➡️Biju Janata Dal State Executive meeting held at BJD headquarters ‘Sankha Bhawan’ in Bhubaneswar earlier today.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Odisha next month.
➡️Plus two examinations, conducted by the Odisha CHSE for the year 2024 will be conducted between February 16 and March 20.
➡️Parliament security breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police custody.
➡️Bhajan Lal Sharma takes charge as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan while Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa takes charge as the Deputy Chief Ministers.
➡️BJP to organise several events across the country on the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on 25th December.
Related Posts

Sambit, Upasna lead Protests against Odisha Govt in…

MS Dhoni’s Iconic Number 7 Jersey retired by BCCI

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️NHRC issues notice to the Karnataka Government over the incident of stripping and beating of a woman in Belagavi district; seeks report within four weeks.
➡️Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and Italy on Cooperation in the field of Industrial Property Rights.
➡️Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and Saudi Arabia on cooperation in the field of Digitization and Electronic Manufacturing.
➡️Union Cabinet approves MoU between the USA and India to enhance innovation ecosystems through an innovation handshake.
➡️Union Cabinet approves declaration of Surat Airport as an International Airport.
➡️DRDO carries out successful flight trial of lethal UAV.
➡️India’s forex reserves jump USD 2.816 billion to USD 606.859 billion in the week ended December 8: RBI.
➡️IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain.
➡️BCCI set to retire MS Dhoni’s iconic No.7 jersey.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.