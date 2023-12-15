TNI Evening News Headlines – December 15, 2023

➡️Polythene and plastic ban will be strictly implemented at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri from New Year 2024.
➡️Senior woman IPS Officer B. Radhika was appointed as the Chairperson of Odisha Police Recruitment Board.
➡️VK Pandian, who joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in recently will not contest 2024 elections.
➡️Biju Janata Dal State Executive meeting held at BJD headquarters ‘Sankha Bhawan’ in Bhubaneswar earlier today.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to visit Odisha next month.
➡️Plus two examinations, conducted by the Odisha CHSE for the year 2024 will be conducted between February 16 and March 20.
➡️Parliament security breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha sent to 7-day police custody.
➡️Bhajan Lal Sharma takes charge as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan while Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa takes charge as the Deputy Chief Ministers.
➡️BJP to organise several events across the country on the birthday of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on 25th December.
➡️NHRC issues notice to the Karnataka Government over the incident of stripping and beating of a woman in Belagavi district; seeks report within four weeks.
➡️Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and Italy on Cooperation in the field of Industrial Property Rights.
➡️Union Cabinet approves MoU between India and Saudi Arabia on cooperation in the field of Digitization and Electronic Manufacturing.
➡️Union Cabinet approves MoU between the USA and India to enhance innovation ecosystems through an innovation handshake.
➡️Union Cabinet approves declaration of Surat Airport as an International Airport.
➡️DRDO carries out successful flight trial of lethal UAV.
➡️India’s forex reserves jump USD 2.816 billion to USD 606.859 billion in the week ended December 8: RBI.
➡️IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain.
➡️BCCI set to retire MS Dhoni’s iconic No.7 jersey.
