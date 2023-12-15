MS Dhoni’s Iconic Number 7 Jersey retired by BCCI

TNI Bureau: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today retired iconic number 7 jersey worn by legendary former India captain Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni. The decision was taken in respect of Dhoni’s contribution to the sport.

With this, the number 7 jersey will not be available for any Indian player. After Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni became the second cricketer to have his jersey retired by the Indian cricket board.

It is to be noted here that under the captaincy of Dhoni, India has won all major ICC trophies like T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011, and Champions Trophy in 2013.

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. He has played 350 ODI matches and scored 10,773 runs which include 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries. In T20Is, Dhoni scored 1617 runs in 98 matches while he scored 4876 runs in 97 Test matches with six hundreds and 33 fifties.