Sambalpur Violence: Internet Services suspended for another 48 Hours

TNI Bureau: Sambalpur district administration today extended the suspension of Internet in parts of the violence-hit district another 48 hours.

According to reports, internet services suspended further for another 48 hrs till 10 AM on April 22. However, broadband and leased lines will be operational from 10 am to 5 pm.

Yesterday, the district administration had extended internet suspension period by another 24 hours except some areas like Kuchinda, Rairakhol, Naktideula, Jujumara, Bamra and Jamankira area of the district.

Use of internet was banned in the district as a precautionary measures after violence occurred in Sambalpur City on April 12 and then on April 14 during the celebration of Hanuman Jayanti.

Many people including 10 police personnel were injured due to the violence. Besides, arson and damage to properties were witnessed.

Later, an indefinite curfew was imposed to avoid occurance of such incidents further. Odisha DGP and Additional Chief Secretary visited the district and reviewed the situation.