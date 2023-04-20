Srimandir Missing Files: Opposition ups the ante

TNI Bureau: Opposition parties Congress and BJP cornered the Odisha government after two files of the Puri Jagannath Temple Administration (JTA) went missing.

The missing of file incident came to the light after the Deputy Secretary of the Law Department wrote to all sections to locate the files on a priority basis.

“Two files of JTA Section bearing No. JTA-55/2006(pt) and JTA-06/2014 are untraceable in the records of JTA Section. Therefore, it is hereby requested to all sections of this Department to conduct search operation in their records on a priority basis and submit the said files, if available, to JTA Section immediately for compliance of order of the High Court,” the department letter read.

Meanwhile, the opposition targeted the government saying it is not fit to rule Odisha if it cannot preserve the crucial files of Lord Jagannath.

On the other hand, BJD leader and Law Minister Jagannath Saraka tried to clarify that the files might be kept somewhere and are not missing.