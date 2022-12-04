Saga of South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park

TNI Bureau: A South Korean YouTuber and social media star was harassed in Maharashtra during a shocking incident as she was shooting on the streets of Mumbai. The woman was being harassed when it was caught on tape, which caused massive outrage on social media.

Hyojeong Park, a South Korean YouTuber visiting India, was harassed and tried to get kissed by two men on a bike as she was shooting on the streets of Mumbai. The entire incident was documented on tape.

Later, Park complained to the Mumbai police, who moved quickly to investigate. The South Korean influencer praised the Indian authorities after the two men accused of harassing Hyojeong Park were promptly detained.

A local boy interacts with the Korean national and inquiries about her age in the opening scene of the video. The woman then asks, “Where are we going?” as he grabs her hands and starts to pull her along. She declines the boy’s offer to ride along on his two-wheeler. He returns with another man riding a bike and offers to take her for a spin as she exits. The woman disputes it, claiming that her residence is nearby and speaking in shaky English.

From her Twitter account, the woman posted the video, Tweeting, “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.”

Following these events, based on the video, the police have opened a case of sexual assault on their own. Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20, were named as the defendants.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

A day after two men were detained for allegedly harassing and stalking a South Korean YouTuber on a Mumbai Street, a new video of the woman, Park Hyo-Jeong, has gone viral on social media. In the video, a local man named Atharva Tikkha is seen stepping forward to assist Park while the accused continued to harass her.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The footage of Tikkha telling the woman that he observed her live stream and hurried to the scene was posted on Twitter by user Girish Alva. The two accused are allegedly then spoken to by him as he begs them to stop harassing the woman. Later, the two defendants departed.

Korean Youtuber was molested during live streaming, by Shaikh & Ansari in Mumbai. They were later arrested. Here's what happened immediately after the incident. One guy who was watching her live stream, came to rescue her. She thanked him saying "mumbai is pretty much safe" pic.twitter.com/1zmdTOBWbt — Girish Alva (@girishalva) December 2, 2022

Later on, Friday, Park posted a thank-you video on Twitter featuring two Indian guys who had assisted her in publicising the incident and promoting change.

Finally meeting with Indian heroes💜

Be my guess for the lunch today! pic.twitter.com/Um3lOeeciT — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) December 2, 2022

Aditya and Atharva were thanked by Park for assisting her in posting the video and protecting her from harassment. Park tweeted a picture of them that appeared to be from a restaurant in Mumbai. “Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya and Atharva,”

Speaking to News agency ANI, Hyojeong said, “It also happened to me in another country, but I was powerless to notify the police at the time. Action is taken fairly rapidly in India. I’ve spent more than three weeks in Mumbai. I intend to remain longer right now.”

She continued, “I do not want this one unfortunate incident to destroy my entire trip and my love for introducing the wonderful country of India to other nations.”