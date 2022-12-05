Voting begins for Padampur Assembly Constituency

TNI Bureau: Voting for the Padampur Assembly Constituency in Bargarh district began on Monday amid tight security. Polling will continue till 4pm today.

As many as 2,57,474 voters (1,29,497 male and 1,27,565 female voters) are expected to exercise their franchise at 319 booths at the Poll-bound Padampur.

15 platoons of police force and 500 personnel deployed to maintain law and order.

Security forces are on high alert to ensure that the Naxals do not cause any trouble during polling.

While the ruling BJD has fielded Barsha Singh Bariha, daughter of BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, the BJP has fielded former MLA Pradip Purohit and the Congress has fielded senior party leader and former MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu.