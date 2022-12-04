Naveen to visit Delhi to attend Meeting on India’s G20 Presidency

TNI Bureau: In the midst of heated and bitter political campaign in Padampur, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is leaving for Delhi tomorrow to attend a key meeting.

Naveen will attend a meeting to be chaired by PM Narendra Modi on India’s G-20 Presidency in New Delhi tomorrow.

The Odisha CM will leave for Delhi tomorrow in the morning & will be back in Bhubaneswar on December 6.

The Centre has convened an all-party meet in Delhi on December 5 to inform leaders about India’s preparations for the G20 meetings to be hosted over a period of one year.

Presidents of nearly 40 parties have been invited for the meeting.