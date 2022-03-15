Russia Ukraine war: Kyiv to impose 36-hour curfew from late Tuesday

Insight Bureau: Ukraine’s capital Kyiv will impose a 36-hour curfew from Tuesday night amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine conflict. This comes in a “difficult and dangerous moment” after several Russian strikes, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Today is a difficult and dangerous moment,” former boxing champion Klitschko said in a statement, adding that the curfew will last from 8 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday until 7 am (0500 GMT) on Thursday.