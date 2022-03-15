Giant Killers of AAP in Punjab Polls

Insight Bureau: The election verdict in Punjab sent shock waves across the country and beyond, it was less known faces that stole the show by defeating master players in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party’s historical victory in Punjab is in everyone’s talk. The way AAP smashed many biggies is enough to believe in its supremacy.

Here we will know about the giants killers of Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab polls.

Labh Singh Ugoke

This name is now known to everyone as a general common man who works in a mobile repair shop, defeated incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi with a margin of about 40,000 votes.

Notably, his father is a driver while his mother works as a sweeper in a government school. As per his election affidavit, a 2014 Hero Honda motorcycle is all he owns.

Jeevan Jyot Kar

Also known as ‘Padwoman’, she is now the talk of the town after defeating heavyweights like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia by the margin of 6,700 votes.

Before joining the AAP, she was a social activist and promoting menstrual hygiene for women.

Charanjit Singh

Charanjit Singh was contested against Channi in last election but was lost. But he later continued to work in the constituency and managed to defeat the Channi by 7,942 votes this time around.

Jagdeep Kamboj

Jagdeep Kamboj, who joined AAP last year, defeated SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal by nearly 31,000 votes. Kamboj, who left Congress three years ago after being denied a ticket, fought independently in the 2019 bypoll but did not manage to get more than 5,000 votes.

Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Another AAP star who defeated eleven-time MLA and five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal, is none other than Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

Khudian’s father was an MP but was found dead in mysterious circumstances near a canal. He has been against the government.

Ajay Gupta

Ajay Gupta defeated Congress Deputy CM and five-time MLA O P Soni from Amritsar Central by more than 14,000 votes.

Ajit Pal Kohli

Ajit Pal Kohli defeated Captain Amrinder Singh by 20000 votes in Patiala City.

Notably, earlier Captain Amrinder Singh defeated Surjit Singh Kohli 3 times in past, who is the father of Ajit Pal Kohli.

Narinder Kaur Bharaj

Narinder Kaur Bharaj defeated Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla by 35,859 votes from Sangrur. It was her first contest.

In 2014 Loksabha elections she was the only AAP volunteer in her village, She managed the booth also.