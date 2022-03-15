British PM blames Russian oil ‘addiction’ for Ukraine invasion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday blamed Russia’s too much addiction of oil for paving way for the invasion of Ukraine. He underscored his drive for energy independence, saying the West’s failure to wean itself from Russian oil and natural gas after the annexation of Crimea is the reason of Ukraine invasion.

Western countries made a “terrible mistake” in returning to normal economic relations with Russia after the Crimean incursion and becoming even more dependent on Russian energy exports, Johnson wrote in a front page article in The Telegraph newspaper.