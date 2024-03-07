Reports: Amit Shah to visit Odisha on March 12

TNI Bureau: Amid the ongoing speculation over the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJD) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha, union minister Amit Shah likely to visit the State on March 12.

According to media reports, Shah will hold discussions with party leaders and workers during his visit.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The union minister is also likely to meet BJD president and CM Naveen Patnaik and likely to take a final call regarding seat sharing in Odisha

Meanwhile, the media reports say that the parties have finalized about the Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. The reports suggests that BJP will contest in 13 Lok Sabha seats while BJD in 8 seats.

However, they are yet to finalize the seat sharing for State assembly elections as BJD demands to field candidates in over 100 seats.