Odisha CM hikes Asha Workers’ Remuneration from Rs 4500 to Rs 7000

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday increased the monthly remuneration of Asha workers from Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,000.

Patnaik also increased the Asha employee’s termination incentive amount from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Patnaik’s announcement will benefit 49,522 Asha workers of the state, while the state government will spend an additional Rs 148.57 crore annually.

Likewise, the state government will bear the expenditure of Rs 55 lakh as service interruption assistance.

It is to be noted here that the Asha workers and their associations had requested 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman VK Pandian about their salary hike during his district visits.