ED conducts raids at Various Places in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted simultaneous raids at five places of Odisha including the office of Odia newspaper in Bhubaneswar in connection with the Artha Tatwa (AT) chit fund scam case.

According to sources, the five places where the central investigating agency conducted raids include three places in Bhubaneswar and two places in Berhampur and Chhatrapur.

Apart from the office of the vernacular newspaper, office of a builder and locations of an established businessman were raided by the ED official. They reportedly scrutinized several files, documents, and other materials during the search operations to collect some vital information about the AT chit fund scam case.

It is to be noted here that the ED as part of its probe into the multi-crore scam had attached property worth more than Rs 133 crore of the Artha Tatwa chit fund company and arrested several people including the group chief, Pradeep Sethy.