Jai Odisha delivers FREE Food to Covid +Ve Senior Citizens

TNI Bureau: Continuing with their efforts to fight Covid-19 pandemic and provide relief to people in need, leading voluntary organisation Jai Odisha is providing FREE food to the senior citizens, who are Covid Positive and home quarantined.

Vegetarian food will be delivered at no cost to their doorstep, twice a day. The service is available only in Bhubaneswar.

For Lunch, people need to place their order before 9 AM and for Dinner, they can place the order before 4 PM by calling Jai Odisha Care on 9853220023.