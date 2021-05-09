Jai Odisha delivers FREE Food to Covid +Ve Senior Citizens

Call on 9853220023

By Sagar Satapathy
Jai Odisha Free Food Covid
155

TNI Bureau: Continuing with their efforts to fight Covid-19 pandemic and provide relief to people in need, leading voluntary organisation Jai Odisha is providing FREE food to the senior citizens, who are Covid Positive and home quarantined.

Vegetarian food will be delivered at no cost to their doorstep, twice a day. The service is available only in Bhubaneswar.

Related Posts

Odisha-Mo Parivar helps Family to get mortal remains at Home

IOCL sets up 100 bed ICU Ventilator facility in Bargarh

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

For Lunch, people need to place their order before 9 AM and for Dinner, they can place the order before 4 PM by calling Jai Odisha Care on 9853220023.

Jai Odisha Free Food Covid

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.