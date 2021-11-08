Renowned Cartoonist Kishore ‘କଟାକ୍ଷ’ Rath dies at 58

Insight Bureau: Kishore is no more. He has left for the heavenly abode. Renowned Cartoonist Kishore Rath died of a heart attack at the age of 58.

Kishore was well known for his daily short rhyming verse with pocket cartoon ‘Katakhya’ published in Odia daily newspaper ‘Sambad’.

An era comes to an end in Odia Cartoon history with his untimely demise.

“Woke up to shocking news. Kishore Rath’s untimely demise is an irreparable loss for the entire Sambad family and readers. His cartoons have been an inseparable part of the paper for decades. His popular ‘କଟାକ୍ଷ’ is there in the front page today but he is no more,” tweeted Tanaya Patnaik, Executive Director at Eastern Media Limited.

Last Cartoon of Kishore Rath published on ‘Sambad Daily’ today.

