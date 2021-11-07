TNI News Headlines – November 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 120 more COVID positive cases & 195 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 91 local contact cases and 29 quarantine cases.

➡️ BJP workers hurl eggs at Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s car in Kalahandi.

➡️ 6 places (Daringbadi, Koraput, Phulbani, Keonjhar, Titlagarh and Jharsuguda) in Odisha record minimum temperature below 15 degrees Celsius; Daringbadi recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius temperature on Saturday.

➡️ Odisha sees over 4-fold rise in electric vehicle sale in 2021.

➡️ Odisha BJP to protest Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Kalahandi tomorrow.

➡️ Bombs hurled at Nathpur village in Puri after land dispute.

➡️ Family members of deceased lady teacher Mamita meher have been pressurised ahead of CM’s visit to Kalahandi, alleges Jual Oram.

India News

➡️ Policeman shot dead by Terrorists in Srinagar.

➡️ PM Modi tops ‘Global Leader Approval’ rating list; sits ahead of US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron.

➡️ Punjab cuts Petrol Prices by Rs 10, Diesel by Rs 5 from midnight tonight.

➡️ CBI arrests former Assam chief minister Hiteswar Saikia’s son Ashok Saikia in 25-year-old alleged loan default case: Officials.

➡️ BJP to form booth committees at all polling stations across county: JP Nadda.

➡️ Aryan Khan skips summon of Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) citing fever.

➡️ Chennai Rains: Heavy rains lash Chennai since 2015; roads flooded, trees uprooted.

➡️ 20 World Cup: New Zealand thrash Afghanistan by 8 wickets.

➡️ Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had ‘roka’ ceremony on Diwali day at director Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai: Reports.

➡️ T20 World Cup: India ousted as New Zealand clinch semifinal spot with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan.

World News

➡️ US-based Meta Company accuses Facebook of infringing upon its name; to take matters to court.

➡️ Iraqi PM survives assassination attempt by Drone Bomb.

➡️ Airlines gear up for travel surge as US reopens.

➡️ President Xi Jinping votes in local body election as China showcases its brand of democracy.

➡️ Taliban express their intention to build their own Air Force in Afghanistan.