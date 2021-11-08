Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 276 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 55 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.46%. 347 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

59,774 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,361.

Khordha reported 138 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – November 8, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 276

🔶 0-18 years – 55

🔶 New Recoveries – 347

🔶 Samples Tested – 59,774 (62,842 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.46% (0.50% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha ( 138).

🔷 Daily Deaths – Khordha (2), Ganjam (1) and (Puri).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 22471004

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1043745

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1032197

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 3209

🔶 Death in Odisha – 8,361