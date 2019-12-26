Ready to take up arms to protect Women: Pradeep Majhi

TNI Bureau: After a brief lull, Former Nabarangpur MP and Congress leader Pradeep Majhi is back in the news again with waging a war on the State Government.

During the Nabarangpur Bandh today in protest against police inaction on the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kosagumuda 12 days ago, Pradeep can be seen in a video, asking party workers to keep petrol and diesel ready to set vehicles on fire when they get directions.

Soon after Pradeep’s call, a car was set ablaze in Nabarangpur. Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Majhi has condemned Pradeep Majhi’s call for violence saying it does not suit his stature. “Pradeep Majhi is doing all stunt to remain in the news. That’s his modus operandi,” he added.

However, Pradeep remains adamant and threatened violence if their demands are not met. “I believe Gandhi, but ready to take up arms to protect our innocent women if the government does not give justice. I won’t mind if some say I believe in anarchy and not democracy. This is our fight against injustice,” he added.