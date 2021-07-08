Ratha Jatra 2021: Puri Police holds meeting with Citizens

TNI Bureau: In view of upcoming Ratha Jatra and ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19 Pandemic, a virtual meeting was conducted by Puri Police to get public support and take feedback from the citizens.

The virtual meeting was attended by SP Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh, Additional SP Mihir Ranjan Panda, IIC Gokula Ranjan Dash (Town PS), IIC Bichitra Nanda Sethy (Kumbharapada PS), Puri citizens living along Bada Danda (Grand Road) and other officials.

After gaining public support, Puri Police informed that a fresh standard operating procedures(SOP) for the festival will be issued soon.

Earlier, Puri District Magistrate Samarth Verma informed that curfew will be clamped in Puri town a day before the festival on July 12 and the restrictions will remain effective till the next afternoon.

The Dist administration has decided to restrict gatherings on rooftops.

Hotels and lodges have also been directed not to take bookings from two days prior to Ratha Jatra.