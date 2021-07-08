TNI Morning News Headlines – July 8, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 8, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the new Railway Minister
163

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2542 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 1458 quarantine and 1084 local contact cases.

➡️ Cuttack reports 428 fresh Covid cases followed by Khordha (424) and Balasore (221).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 57 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 10 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,415.

➡️ Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the new Railway Minister.

➡️ Odisha CHSE issues notification on submission of Practical Records of Plus II Final Year Students; for practical records like music, drama, dance and song, students are to be asked to make an audio/video clips of 3-5 minutes as directed by the subject teacher and submit through WhatsApp.

India News

➡️ India reports 45,892 new COVID 19 cases, 44,291 recoveries and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,07,09,557 including 4,60,704 active cases, 2,98,43,825 cured cases & 4,05,028 deaths.

➡️ A total of 36,48,47,549 samples were tested for COVID19 up to July 7. Of which, 33,81,671 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.18%. Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.42% today.

➡️ India administers 36,13,23,548 vaccine doses to States/UTs so far.

Related Posts

Odisha Covid Analysis – July 8, 2021

List of Union Ministers with Portfolio (2021)

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed in an encounter at Puchal area of Pulwama.

➡️ Congress veteran and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh passed away at 87.

➡️ Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As New I&B Minister.

➡️ 2 cases of Delta Plus Variant have been reported for the first time in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Rupee falls 17 paise to 74.79 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 9.24 pts to 53,045.52 in opening session; Nifty inches 10 pts lower to 15,869.65.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4 million; Global death toll exceeded 1 million on September 18, 2020.

➡️ Detected across 30 countries, COVID-19 strain ‘Lambda’ ‘deadlier’ than Delta variant.

➡️ Delta Strain becomes dominant Variant in US; Delta represents 51.7% of new infections in the US over the two weeks.

➡️ Britain’s Cairn Energy secures French court order to seize 20 Indian govt properties to recover arbitration award: Sources

➡️ Taliban attacks capital of northwest Afghan province of Badghis.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.