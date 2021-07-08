TNI Morning News Headlines – July 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2542 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 1458 quarantine and 1084 local contact cases.

➡️ Cuttack reports 428 fresh Covid cases followed by Khordha (424) and Balasore (221).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 57 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 10 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Puri and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,415.

➡️ Rajya Sabha member from Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as the new Railway Minister.

➡️ Odisha CHSE issues notification on submission of Practical Records of Plus II Final Year Students; for practical records like music, drama, dance and song, students are to be asked to make an audio/video clips of 3-5 minutes as directed by the subject teacher and submit through WhatsApp.

India News

➡️ India reports 45,892 new COVID 19 cases, 44,291 recoveries and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,07,09,557 including 4,60,704 active cases, 2,98,43,825 cured cases & 4,05,028 deaths.

➡️ A total of 36,48,47,549 samples were tested for COVID19 up to July 7. Of which, 33,81,671 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.18%. Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.42% today.

➡️ India administers 36,13,23,548 vaccine doses to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: 5 terrorists killed in an encounter at Puchal area of Pulwama.

➡️ Congress veteran and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh passed away at 87.

➡️ Anurag Thakur Takes Charge As New I&B Minister.

➡️ 2 cases of Delta Plus Variant have been reported for the first time in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Rupee falls 17 paise to 74.79 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 9.24 pts to 53,045.52 in opening session; Nifty inches 10 pts lower to 15,869.65.

World News

➡️ Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 4 million; Global death toll exceeded 1 million on September 18, 2020.

➡️ Detected across 30 countries, COVID-19 strain ‘Lambda’ ‘deadlier’ than Delta variant.

➡️ Delta Strain becomes dominant Variant in US; Delta represents 51.7% of new infections in the US over the two weeks.

➡️ Britain’s Cairn Energy secures French court order to seize 20 Indian govt properties to recover arbitration award: Sources

➡️ Taliban attacks capital of northwest Afghan province of Badghis.