TNI Evening News Headlines – July 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 387 more COVID positive cases & 340 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 338 local contact cases and 49 quarantine cases.

➡️ Hirakud Dam to release season’s first floodwater on July 11 at 11 AM.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik chairs Ratha Jatra review meeting in virtual mode; SJTA Chief, Puri Collector & SP present on the occasion.

➡️ Odisha CM interacts with the Tokyo Olympics participants from the State; announces Rs 6 crore cash prize for winning Gold medal, Rs 4 crore for Silver and Rs 2.5 crore for Bronze medal.

➡️ Odisha Government launches e-Lectures facility for UG Students. Videos containing e-Lectures of UG 1st, 2nd semesters in 11 subjects of 3 streams have been uploaded on the portal.

➡️ Odisha Chief Secretary directs to settle claim/objection cases in 7 days & provide record of rights.

➡️ Monsoon revive over Odisha, Low Pressure by July 11: IMD.

➡️ MP Anubhav Mohanty lodges complaint against wife & actress Varsha Priyadarshini alleging entry of unknown persons in the house.

➡️ Bisweshwar Tudu takes charge as Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs & Jal Shakti.

India News

➡️ 3 Lashkar, one Jaish Militant gunned down in Kashmir Encounters.

➡️ CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 37,050 cr to more than 17.92 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 05th July 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 10,408 cr have been issued in 16,89,063 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 26,642 crore have been issued in 1,03,088 cases: CBDT.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs Council of Ministers meeting via video conference.

➡️ The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) nod for Sanofi-GSK’s Phase 3 trial of Covid vaccine in India.

➡️ Delhi riots: SC rejects Facebook India Vice President and MD Ajit Mohan’s plea against Assembly panel summon.

➡️ Cabinet nod to Rs 23,123-crore package to boost emergency health infra in states to tackle Covid: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues an advisory to banks and other RBI-regulated entities emphasizing the need for preparedness for the transition away from London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

➡️ Everyone has to follow the law of the country: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw warns Twitter.

➡️ IGNOU extends registration validity of students for Management, MBA Programmes from Term End Examination of June 2021 to Term End Examination of December 2021.

➡️ Chandigarh police summon Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Sister Alvira and 7 others associated with Being Human in fraud case.

➡️ Sensex plunges 486 points; Gold gains marginally by Rs 9 to Rs 46,981 per 10 gram, silver declined Rs 902 to Rs 67,758 per kilogram from Rs 68,660 per kilogram.

World News

➡️ Dubai aims to boost GDP by US$43 bn by 2030.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators.

➡️ Japan declares state of emergency due to COVID-19 two weeks ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ US president Joe Biden to deliver major policy speech on Afghanistan, update on troop drawdown.

➡️ Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads.