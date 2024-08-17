RAPE – Violence against Women Continues Unabated

Whether Uttar Pradesh or Maharashtra, whether Rajasthan or Kolkata, whether Odisha or Madhya Pradesh, the same story is being repeatedly, by bringing disgrace to the nation. Hundreds of women are being subjected to brutality, harassment and heinous crime everyday. When will it stop? The morons who inflict the brutality on women, don’t have the fear. They don’t bother about punishment. For them, it’s not crime, but their right to inflict pain on the opposite gender who they consider weak and fragile.

Nation is shocked and outraged over the shocking rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. They brutality inflicted on the trainee doctor ‘Abhaya’ yet again reminded us of ‘Nirbhaya’ in Delhi. No candle-light marches, no ‘reclaim the night’ protests will change the mindset of the diseased insects who consider women a commodity and sex tool. The society is witnessing a moral degradation and decline in values.

The government can form laws with stricter punishment, but it can’t change the mindset of the people who are indulged in such acts. As a society, we are failing our women while being ashamed of facing our own at home.