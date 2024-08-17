TNI Evening News Headlines – August 17, 2024

Related Posts
➡️8 Killed; 5 Injured in lightning strikes in Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Keonjhar & Dhenkanal districts of Odisha.
➡️Daman Team meets Ex-CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik after winning the National Films Awards.
➡️Odisha Government accepts resignation of Asit Tripathy as Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).
➡️Odisha Govt effects OAS reshuffle; 29 OAS officers transferred.
➡️Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case: Protests erupt in Odisha as women doctors and students raise concerns over safety and security at workplace.
➡️Kendrapara MP & BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant Panda appointed Chairperson of 22-member Public Undertaking Committee.
➡️West Bengal Health Department withdraws transfer notification of 42 doctors amid huge protests by the medical fraternity across the country.
➡️West Bengal Government advised medical colleges and hospitals in the State to avoid allotting night duties to women doctors.
➡️Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘intervention’ to curb violence against doctors.
➡️Home Ministery has sent NOTIFICATION to every State and UT to submit Law & Order situation in every 2 hours via E-mail, Whatsaap or Fax.
➡️Fromer Jammu and Kashmir Minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali will join BJP tomorrow.
➡️India holds the third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit today, PM Modi addressed 3rd edition.
➡️At the invitation of PM Modi, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Interim Government Professor Muhammad Yunus participated in the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit.
➡️26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana faces extradition after US appeals court ruling.
