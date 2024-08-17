TNI Evening News Headlines – August 17, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
India holds the third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 3rd edition.
Related Posts

Daman Team meets Ex-CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik

8 killed; 5 injured in lightning strikes in Odisha

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️8 Killed; 5 Injured in lightning strikes in Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Keonjhar & Dhenkanal districts of Odisha.
➡️Daman Team meets Ex-CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik after winning the National Films Awards.
➡️Odisha Government accepts resignation of Asit Tripathy as Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).
➡️Odisha Govt effects OAS reshuffle; 29 OAS officers transferred.
➡️Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case: Protests erupt in Odisha as women doctors and students raise concerns over safety and security at workplace.
➡️Kendrapara MP & BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant Panda appointed Chairperson of 22-member Public Undertaking Committee.
➡️West Bengal Health Department withdraws transfer notification of 42 doctors amid huge protests by the medical fraternity across the country.
➡️West Bengal Government advised medical colleges and hospitals in the State to avoid allotting night duties to women doctors.
➡️Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeks Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘intervention’ to curb violence against doctors.
➡️Home Ministery has sent NOTIFICATION to every State and UT to submit Law & Order situation in every 2 hours via E-mail, Whatsaap or Fax.
➡️Fromer Jammu and Kashmir Minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali will join BJP tomorrow.
➡️India holds the third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit today, PM Modi addressed 3rd edition.
➡️At the invitation of PM Modi, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Interim Government Professor Muhammad Yunus participated in the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit.
➡️26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana faces extradition after US appeals court ruling.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.