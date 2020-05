TNI Bureau: Ramanand Sagars popular TV serial ‘Ramayan’ which is re-airing on Doordarshan became the world’s most-watched show with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April.

DD National started re-aired of ‘Ramayana’, one episode in morning 9 am to 10 am and another in the evening from 9 pm to 10 pm since March 28 on public demand.

Originally the serial was broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988.