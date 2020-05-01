TNI Morning News Headlines – May 01, 2020

* Khordha District moved to Orange Zone from Red Zone list.

* One more Covid-19 positive case in Balasore; total positive cases climbs to 143 in Odisha.

* Centre designates Jajpur, Bhadrak & Balasore as Red Zones in Odisha.

* Odisha CM held discussion with Tamil Nadu CM for facilitating safe return of people of Odisha stranded in Tamil Nadu due to lockdown.

* Number of COVID19 +VE cases in India rises to 35,043. Death Toll rises to 1,147. Active Cases – 25,007. Cured/Discharged/Migrated – 8,889.

* Delhi becomes 100% COVID19 Red Zone; there are 3515 positive cases of COVID19 in Delhi.

* Ramayan breaks all records, becomes World’s most-watched show.

* Election Commission of India (ECI) grants permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra; polls to be held before May 27: sources.

* First train carrying 1,200 migrants leaves from Telangana for Jharkhand on request of the Telangana Government & as per the directions of Union Railway Ministry.

* People who have returned from West Bengal recently should not hide. They must come forward for testing. Thay may seem healthy.

* Only 15% of the Covid-19 positive cases of the State had some symptoms at the time of testing. Rest 85 percent had no symptoms.

* International Labour Day being celebrated today.

* COVID19 death toll rises to 61 in Rajasthan with 3 more fatalities — 2 in Jaipur, 1 in Nagaur; total cases 2,617.

* 6 patients cured in Baramati, Maharashtra. Baramati has now been declared coronavirus-free.

* ICMR and Center has cleared it that plasma therapy is a very technical therapy. Only those who have permission from the Center should perform this therapy. it should not be practiced without permission: Delhi Govt.

* All staff over the age of 55 years are advised to either work from home or work in office and not go on field: BMC.

* Nanded Sahib pilgrims Punjab’s latest challenge as cases cross 540.

* Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tests +VE for #Coronavirus .

* Ross Taylor bags New Zealand Cricketer of the year award in virtual ceremony.

* Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki records zero sales in April amid lockdown.

* U.S. reports 29,515 new cases of coronavirus and 2,029 new deaths. Total: 1,069,424 cases and 62,996 deaths.