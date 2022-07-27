Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar seeks steps to curb LWE in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar through a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha raised the demand for steps to be undertaken to tackle Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Odisha and where the Centre could further help.

“In 2021, alone there have been 32 incidents resulting 3 deaths in Odisha. Recently, three personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in an ambush set up by Left Wing Extremists at Bhainsadani in Nuapada district. To curb such future violence, it is essential to increase connectivity by providing linkages to remote areas on the developmental map”, said Sujeet Kumar.

“Therefore, the State Government has been continuously requesting the Union Government to sanction projects to boost railway connectivity between districts such as malkangiri to Bhadrachalam and between Nabrangpur to Junagarh. Additionally, the development of the stretch of NH-326 from Jeypore to Motu via Malkangiri to 4 lane road is imperative to boost such connectivity”, the MP stated.

“Additionally, connectivity can also be achieved through doubling the sanction of road construction projects under the PMGSY to connect remote villages of the areas heavily affected by LWE”, he further stated.