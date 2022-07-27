Evening News Insight – July 27, 2022

🔹1066 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1293951.
🔹Out of 316 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 202 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1416.
🔹Odisha No.1 producer of sweet potatoes in India, informed Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain.
🔹Ollywood actor Babushaan moves Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a complaint filed by his wife Trupti Satpathy.
🔹Two Border Safety Power personnel, who have been a part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, have been killed during violent protests. They have been identified as head constables Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi.
🔹DGCA reduces SpiceJet flights to 50% for a period of 8 weeks following series of technical snags reported by its planes.
🔹Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for revival of BSNL; approval granted for merger of BSNL and Bharat Broadband Network Ltd.
🔹Congress President Sonia Gandhi quizzed by ED for 3 hours on Day 3 of questioning. Total hours of questioning – 11.
🔹AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current week for shouting slogans, tearing papers and throwing them toward the Chair yesterday.
🔹Enforcement Directorate (ED) files charge sheet against arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain in money laundering case.
🔹BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty claims that 38 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs are in touch with BJP.
🔹Suspended MPs continue to sit at the Day-Night 50-hour protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament.
🔹Three tribal sisters found hanging from tree at a hamlet in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, suicide suspected.
🔹5G spectrum auction extends to 3rd day; to continue tomorrow.
🔹PV Sindhu named flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.
🔹Reliance Industries partners with Indian Olympic Association to support the national sports federation.
🔹Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude kills 4, dozen injured in northern Philippines.
