CHSE Odisha +2 Science & Commerce Results announced; Check Details

Insight Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the Odisha board 12th result 2022 for science and commerce today.

Students can check their results on the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

As many as 78,077 in Science and 24,136 students in Commerce streams had registered for these exams.

While 94% students have cleared the exam from the Science stream, 89% have passed in Commerce stream.

Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage with 94.52% while the pass percentage boys stands at 93.80%.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In Science stream, a total of 50,757 students have passed the exam in 1st Division, 4,932 in 2nd Division & 6,910 in 3rd Division.

In Commerce stream, a total of 21165 students have passed the examination out of which 10863 students have passed the exam in 1st Division, 5053 in 2nd Division & 5242 in 3rd Division.

While, the pass percentage of girls stansds at 90.71%, the pass percentage of boys stands at 88.32%.

A total of 134 schools recorded 100% result while 273 candidates have secured more than 90% marks this year in +2 Commerce stream.

The results of CHSE Plus-2 Arts and Vocational courses will be declared on August 8.