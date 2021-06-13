TNI Morning News Headlines – June 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha sees sharp decline in daily Covid-19 infections with 4469 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 851782, including 59361 active cases and 789066 recovered ones.

➡️ Khordha reports single day spike of 612 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (413) and Jajpur (370).

➡️ Odisha reports 45 new COVID-19 deaths today including 6 from Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,302.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Unlock from June 18, Weekend shutdown might continue till June 30.

➡️ A Special Task Force (STF) recovered around 5 kilograms of pangolin scales from a person in Mayurbhanj district; 1 arrested.

➡️ Low Pressure likely to trigger Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj today.

➡️ One warder of Sambalpur circle jail transferred for supplying ganja to inmates of the jail.

India News

➡️ India follows the second place with 80,834 new COVID19 cases, 1,32,062 recoveries and 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,94,39,989 including 10,26,159 active cases, 2,80,43,446 cured cases & 3,70,384 deaths.

➡️ Total of 25,31,95,048 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 37,81,32,474 samples tested for COVID 19, up to 12th June 2021. Of these, 19,00,312 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi addresses G7 summit’s outreach session; calls for ‘one earth one health’ approach for pandemic

➡️ Famous Comedian, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s Parents Die Of #Covid19

➡️ India Squad For Sri Lanka To Undergo Fortnight-Long Quarantine

➡️ Delhi: Fire breaks out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area; 16 fire tender on the spot.

➡️ Centre allocates Rs 10,870 crore to Uttar Pradesh under Jal Jeevan Mission for 2021-22, highest allocation so far to any state: Ministry of Jal Shakti.

➡️ Tiger B1, a 17-and-a-half-year old tiger at Indore’s Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya Zoo dies.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 174.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.76 Million.

➡️ Saudi Arabia says Hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom.

➡️ Pakistan bans entry of 26 Nations’ citizens including India over Covid fears.

➡️ UK considers up to 4-week delay to end lockdown due to Delta variant: Report.