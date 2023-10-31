Thailand announces Visa-Free travel for Indians from Nov 10 to May 10

TNI Bureau: Thailand has announced visa-free travel for Indians from November 10 to May 10, 2024 who can also stay there for upto 30 days, informed the tourism department of “The Land of Smiles”.

Thailand has decided to give Indians the visa-free travel with an aim bid to get more tourists. It had given the same facility to the Chinese nationals during September.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Earlier on October 24, Sri Lanka had announced visa-free entry for the residents of seven countries namely India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand.

After Malaysia, China and South Korea, India has emerged as fourth-largest source market for tourism in Thailand this year with about 1.2 million arrivals.

According to reports, Thailand aims to attract 28 million tourists to raise its economy.